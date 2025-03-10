M23 rebels seize Nyabiondo in eastern DRC

PRETORIA | TASS | Rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23) have seized the city of Nyabiondo in the North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the local Kivu news 24 news portal reported.

Located some 110 kilometers northwest of Goma, the capital city of the North Kivu province, which was seized by M23 rebels in late January, Nyabiondo opens the way to mineral-rich Walokale area.

Meanwhile, Wazalendo pro-governmental militias have dealt several defeats on the rebels in another part of North Kivu, the Lubero territory, where M23 units retreated from the city of Kasugo they had been controlling for about a week. According to the Okapi radio station, government forces and militias have recaptured the tactical initiative in the Lubero area.

Rebels have been trying to seize the city of Lubero for several months. If they do, they will be able to stage an offensive of the second largest city in North Kivu, Butembo.

SOURCE: TASS