M23 dislodges FARDC from two positions in Masisi territory

North Kivu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The March 23 Movement (M23) has dislodged the Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers and militia coalition under their umbrella Wazalendo (patriots) from two positions as fighting rages on Friday in Masisi territory, North Kivu province.

Heavy fighting resumed on Thursday in the territory after some days of lull. On Friday FARDC, Wazalendo positions of Lukofu and Kaniro in Bashali Mukoto groupement were taken by M23, according to Lawrence Kanyuka, M23 rebels political spokesperson.

On Friday, heavy fighting happened in Kibuye, Katovu and Mount Rukicha, approximately five kilometres from Katale a locality considered as the gateway to Masisi Center, according to locals in the area.

Fighting also happened in Mupfuni Shanga groupment, Bahunde chiefdom. FARDC is yet to release a statement about M23’s claims. However, a lull of gun sounds was observed on all the fronts in Lubero territory on Friday, but each belligerent maintained alertness in their positions.

The conflict between M23 rebels led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, and the Congolese government began in March 2022. The rebels now control significant parts of North Kivu province.

In August 2024, the M23 leadership allied with Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, former chairman of the DRC’s electoral commission and the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) leader, further escalating their insurgency.

The DRC government has accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, a claim denied by both Rwanda and the M23. The rebels maintain that their fight is against corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination within the Congolese leadership.

