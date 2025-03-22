M23 cancels meeting with UN group of experts

KINSHASA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have cancelled a discussion with a United Nations (UN) group of experts amidst continuous fighting with Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers and coalition in the eastern part of the country.

A UN group of experts had on Friday announced that their officials are set to hold a discussion with M23 leaders in Goma city between March 23 to 27, 2025. According to the UN, among the issues to discuss included; ceasefire conditions, security threats, and governance in areas under AFC/M23 control.

Other issues include; the ongoing military operations in North and South Kivu provinces where the conflict has led to large-scale displacement of civilians, return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees particularly those in Rwanda and Uganda, role of other armed groups operating in eastern DRC, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the National Council for Renewal and Democracy-National Liberation Forces (CNRD-FLN) and their cooperation with the Congolese government as well as their impact on the security situation, security concerns for the Tutsi and Banyamulenge communities in the DRC particularly threats posed by the Congolese Army (FARDC) and various armed factions and recent arrests of FDLR and other fighters in Goma, Bukavu, and other AFC/M23-controlled areas and deployment of Burundian troops in the region and their operations in North and South Kivu.

On Saturday, M23 through their political spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka released a short statement announcing that the meeting will no longer take place.

Kanyuka attributes cancellation of the meeting to last-minute emergencies.

“Contrary to the program agreed upon by mutual agreement with the members of the United Nations Group of Experts on the Congo, the meeting initially planned will no longer take place due to last-minute emergencies. The AFC/M23 regrets this change of agenda”, reads the statement.

The UN group of experts have not yet released a statement reacting to the cancellation of the discussion.

Early this week, M23 rebels also turned down direct negotiations with the DR Congo government in Angola’s capital Luanda accusing the European Union of slapping sanctions against their leaders. Gun fire exchange continues to escalate on ground.

On Friday, gun fire exchange left Mubi, a strategic town in Walikale territory, falling into hands of M23 rebels. Mubi is located along Lubutu- Kisangani road in the north of Ndjingala area.

Fierce fighting also on Friday pitted areas of Fizi and Mwenga, Mukoko and Kakenge. M23 rebels control major parts of North Kivu and other parts of South Kivu provinces.

URN