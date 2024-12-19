Luwero Town Clerk orders roadside vendors to vacate before Christmas

The Luwero town clerk has ordered the immediate eviction of roadside vendors operating in kiosks and illegal market stalls ahead of the Christmas season.

More than 100 vendors had erected kiosks, containers and stalls across the streets and roadside in Luwero town to maximize sales ahead of Christmas.

Some shop owners had also displayed merchandise in extensions constructed in front of their shops.

The vendors sell clothes, sandals, juices, household items and agricultural produce among others.

But the Luwero Town Clerk Lydia Nabaasa has issued a notice ordering for immediate eviction of all kiosks, illegal market stalls, containers, and outdoor advertisement structures to restore trade order.

Nabaasa explained that according to the acts of Local Government, Roads, Markets and sections 2A and 57(c) of the Physical Planning Act 2020, the council is mandated to prohibit, restrict, or regulate the sale, erection of stalls on any street or use of the public place for trade.

Nabaasa said that the town council authorities have noted with concern the construction of kiosks, market stalls, containers and outdoor advertisement structures in ungazetted places.

She said that the vendors have erected illegal structures on streets, roads and service lanes which have caused congestion, security threats and poor sanitation.

“This therefore to inform owners of such illegal structures to remove them. The enforcement teams will without further notice embark on the removal of these illegal structures at the owners’ cost and prosecute them in courts of law if they ignore the notice” Nabaasa said in the notice.

Nabaasa also ordered the town agents and finance officers not to collect license fees or any other taxes from such illegal structures.

Godfrey Semaka, the Chairperson of Luwero Town Traders Association said that they are yet to see the notice but noted that most kiosks were already licensed by the town council and wondered how they will remove them.

Janefrancis Kyobe a roadside vendor along Market Street in Luwero town appealed to the town clerk to stay the eviction till after the Christmas season saying it’s only an opportunity to earn some money.

“Now if they evict us today, where shall we get the money to feed our families on Christmas? Town council should be lenient and leave us to operate at least in this season” Kyobe said.

But Lameck Kasozi, a dealer in agricultural produce in Luwero town welcomed the directive saying the vendors had blocked access roads to certain shops hence affecting businesses.

Kasozi said that shop owners pay a lot of taxes and rent buildings but these were no longer working due to kiosks blocking their businesses.

In 2017, The town council passed a resolution authorizing the relocation of 2000 vendors operating in the weekly roadside market to the Kiyenje zone where about 60 lockups were constructed to host them.

The Luweero District Security Committee has also backed the relocation saying the market was a security threat and blocks access to Police services.

However the vendors rejected the plan on account that the proposed site was not strategic and to date, they are still operating on the road near Luwero Central Police Station.