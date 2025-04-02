Luwero Muslim district chairman refuses to attend impeachment hearing

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ali Ndawula Ssekyanzi, the Luwero Muslim District Chairperson, has refused to attend his impeachment hearings over his opposition to the re-election of Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje as Mufti of Uganda. Luwero District Khadi, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja, summoned Ndawula to appear before the hearings scheduled for Thursday, April 3, 2025, to defend himself against allegations of misconduct, violation of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Constitution, and unauthorized media appearances protesting Mubaje’s re-election.

Mulindwa’s summons followed a petition filed by 17 members of the Luwero Muslim District Joint Committee, who demanded Ndawula’s impeachment after he led protests in Kampala against Mubaje’s re-election, insisting that he was ineligible after clocking 70 years. Mulindwa stated that the grounds for Ndawula’s impeachment were serious and that he should appear at the hearings to defend himself before further action was taken.

However, in a response dated March 31, 2025, through M/S Sewankambo and Company Advocates, Ndawula dismissed the petition as “incompetent, premature and abuse of authority for which Kadhi must refrain from proceeding with or else he is dragged to court together with the petitioners.”

Ndawula argued that Article 11 of the UMSC Constitution, under which the impeachment hearings were initiated, applies only to the Mufti, Deputy Mufti, Secretary General, and Deputy Secretary. He said the petitioners erred in citing this article against him since he is not among the mentioned leaders.

He further stated that any impeachment hearing must be based on a specific breach of code and sanctions, not “mere complaints as listed by petitioners that he mobilized Muslims against the decision of the College of Sheikhs.” “Impeachment cannot be commenced on mere whims of individuals, albeit there must be a breach, and it’s not your responsibility as District Khadi to issue such an invitation notice. See Article 22(4) of the Constitution as amended,” Ndawula stated in his response. As a result, Ndawula advised Mulindwa to recall the summons, urge petitioners to refrain from engaging in acts of disunity, and withdraw the purported petition.

“Our client cannot be subjected to the intended hearing of 3rd April 2025, since he will not be available owing to other pre-arranged engagements, and you should reschedule it in case you still need his physical appearance. Otherwise, the explanation herein disposes of the matter. Should you neglect or refuse to adhere to the advice, our instructions are to commence legal proceedings against you and the purported petitioners personally at your cost and embarrassment. Expect no further warning,” M/S Sewankambo and Company Advocates warned in a notice.

However, when contacted by URN, Sheikh Mulindwa insisted that the impeachment hearing would take place as planned, whether Ndawula attends or not. “We shall proceed with the hearing, and this is an opportunity for Ndawula to attend to convince members to retain his seat,” Mulindwa said.

He declined to comment on the legal arguments raised by Ndawula, referring the matter to the hearing scheduled for Thursday. Mubaje’s re-election is likely to create divisions among the Luwero Muslim District Joint Committee, as a large number of members are loyal to him.

Mulindwa was among the leaders who attended the joint session that approved Mubaje’s controversial term. He has repeatedly defended the decision made by the Majlis Al-Ulama (College of Sheikhs) and reaffirmed his loyalty to Mubaje.

Mubaje was re-elected on March 13, 2025, as Mufti of Uganda for five years after the expiration of his previous tenure upon reaching the constitutional age limit of 70. The decision was made by the Majlis Al-Ulama and later unanimously approved by the Joint Session of the UMSC.

URN