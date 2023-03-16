Luwero mob beat suspected cannibal into coma

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An irate mob has assaulted a suspected cannibal in Kawumu village in Makulubita Sub-County in Luwero District, beating him into coma. Trouble for the deceased unidentified man, started after a pupil claimed they had seen him running naked at the burial grounds of Esther Nakibirango, who was buried last Friday and raised alarm.

The minor ran back home and informed her mother that a night dancer was preparing to feast on the body of their late relative. The mother moved out of the house and says she confirmed the development.

She raised an alarm that attracted residents who gathered at the scene and tasked the unidentified man to explain what he was doing near the grave. He seemed possesed, and reportedly told them he was baying for the deceased’s liver because it’s sweet.

His response promoted residents to pick up sticks and stones and pounced on him. Josephine Nantume, the Kawumu village LC 1 chairperson tells Uganda Radio Network (URN) that she rushed with her defense secretary Christopher Ssemafumu to save the suspected cannibal from the mob action but unfortunately, Ssemafumu almost lost his hand, which was hit by the furious mob.

According to Nantume, she called Makulubita Police Station to come in. She says that police battled the enraged mob and managed to save the suspected cannibal from being killed and took him to Semuto Health Center where he is fighting for his life.

Living Twazagye, the Luwero District Police Commander (DPC) asked for time to first consult on the matter.

Mob justice remains an issue in the Savannah region covering Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola Districts. For instance, in May last year, an irate mob in Nakaseke District killed a man identified as Amos Afaayo for suspected goat theft.

His killing in Semuto Sub-County happened just a day after still an irate mob in Kalagala village killed a man after intercepting three men with five stolen cows. Erastus Kibirango, the Luwero district LC V Chairman had in earlier interviews blamed the cases on the police who have failed to restrain people from mob justice and failure to ensure expeditious trial of the suspects.

The Police Crime Report for 2022 shows that by the end of 2022, Mukono District registered the highest number of murders by mob action with 28 cases followed by Nakaseke with 20 cases, Kassanda and Kakumiro with 19 cases each, and Luweero and Kasangati with18 cases each.

Relatedly, the police crime report which was released for the previous year 2021 showed that Nakaseke’s neighboring district of Luwero was ranked first in registering mob justice cases after documenting 21 people who were killed by mob action in 2021.

****

URN