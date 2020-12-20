Luweero residents criticize Tumukunde for gov’t failures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Luweero town council have rejected an apology from presidential candidate General Henry Tumukunde accusing him of doing nothing to help the area when he was still in government.

Retired General Tumukunde is among the National Resistance Army fighters that waged a liberation war of 1981-1986 in Luweero.

Tumukunde decided to join the NRA war together with his friends Major General Gregg Mugisha Muntu and Colonel Jet Mwebaze on completion of their studies at Makerere University. Tumukunde served in different government positions till he decided to contest against President Yoweri Museveni.

While campaigning at Kasana roadside market in Luweero town council on Saturday evening, Tumukunde asked residents to forgive him because the NRM government he served has not done enough to develop the area which was key in the liberation of the country.

Tumukunde asked the residents not to fault him over Museveni’s failures and vote him to improve service delivery. He promised to build modern markets and roads among others to improve the area.

However, residents interjected his speech asking him to explain what he did for the area while he was still serving the government.

Tumukunde reminded them that he has spent the most time in prison and courts for disagreeing with Museveni.

Residents wanted to engage Tumukunde in more questions over his role in government but said he had little time to interact them before he proceeded to campaign in Nakaseke district.

Geoffrey Nsereko, a resident in Kasana trading center said he can’t forgive Tumukunde because all the time he was in government, he never visited Luweero to follow up on promises they made to veterans.

Nsereko said his father was killed in the NRA war but the government has done nothing for the area for the blood which was shed by the fallen fighters.

Yasin Mukisa, a truck driver at Kasana trading center said the area was neglected by NRA generals including Tumukunde and they are tired of their apologies.

Mukisa adds that they also don’t believe that he indeed left NRM before they vote him for change. Other residents said that Tumukunde apology came late when they were tired of both Museveni and his former allies.

Tumukunde was also put to task while campaigning at Nalongo and Balikyewunya roadside markets in Luweero district among other areas.

URN