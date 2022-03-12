Saturday , March 12 2022
Lato Milk
Home / SPORTS / Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secure Liverpool victory at Brighton

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secure Liverpool victory at Brighton

The Independent March 12, 2022 SPORTS Leave a comment

Salah on the scoresheet.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool recorded an eighth consecutive Premier League win with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Luis Diaz put the Reds in front inside the opening 20 minutes when he beat Robert Sanchez to Joel Matip’s pass and glanced a header into the net.

Mohamed Salah furthered the visitors’ lead with an hour played when he drilled in a second from the penalty spot.

The result narrows the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points with the same number of games played.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved