Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secure Liverpool victory at Brighton

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool recorded an eighth consecutive Premier League win with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Luis Diaz put the Reds in front inside the opening 20 minutes when he beat Robert Sanchez to Joel Matip’s pass and glanced a header into the net.

Mohamed Salah furthered the visitors’ lead with an hour played when he drilled in a second from the penalty spot.

The result narrows the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points with the same number of games played.