Lugogo Vocational Training Institute hosts Kampala skills fair

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lugogo Vocational Training Institute hosted the Kampala Metropolitan Vocational Skills Competition and Skills Fair, an event marked by strong calls from education leaders to elevate the status of vocational training as a solution to youth unemployment, poverty and skills shortages in Uganda.

The event, held last week, brought together trainees, parents, educators, employers and development partners under the theme “Choose vocational education, get skilled, and be unstoppable.”

Representing the Commissioner for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Innocent Kemigisha emphasised the need for Ugandans to embrace skills acquisition as a pathway to self-reliance.

Kemigisha noted that the theme of the event captured the transformative power of vocational learning, saying he found it “sensitive and truly inspiring.” He welcomed participants to Lugogo VTI and described himself not simply as a visitor but as part of the institution, given his role as a desk officer representing TVET institutions in the central region.

Kemigisha said Uganda’s TVET sector had entered a new era following the commencement of operations under the TVET Act 2025. He further explained that the Act introduces structural reforms by separating policy development, training delivery and regulation.

Policy remains at the Ministry; training is managed at institutional level, while regulation falls under the new TVET Council. He expressed confidence that these changes will enhance governance and improve efficiency, noting that once all the arms of the sector become fully operational, the country should expect significant improvements in training quality.

The event also carried special significance for Lugogo VTI, which is celebrating 70 years since its establishment. Principal Wilson Tumuhamye highlighted the institution’s legacy, noting that it was founded in 1954 as a national trade testing centre and has since produced generations of skilled workers who have contributed to national development. He described Lugogo VTI as both a “parent and great grandparent” of vocational training in Uganda.

Tumuhamye announced that the institute is finalising the formation of a new Board of Governors in line with the TVET Act and confirmed that several partners, including local leaders and Roofing partners, had already submitted candidates. He expressed optimism that the board would soon be approved.

He said the day’s activities were fully supported by Enabel through the WeWork Green and Decent Jobs Project, which is funded by the European Union and Belgium. Competitions took place in woodwork technology, electrical installation systems and management, and building construction, with trainees demonstrating their skills in real time. Tumuhamye encouraged guests to tour the workshops to witness the progress of the competitors.

The Principal highlighted the substantial growth Lugogo VTI has achieved since partnering with Enabel in June 2024.

Staff has received training in artificial intelligence, ICT, gender-responsive teaching, tracer studies, competence-based training and procurement. A major milestone, he added, was the development of a new institutional strategic plan created jointly with Enabel. Recent assessments show that Lugogo VTI is steadily progressing toward recognition as a Centre of Vocational Excellence.

Tumuhamye reiterated that the skills fair targets youth, parents, women and the wider community to encourage a shift in attitudes toward vocational careers. He said misconceptions and gender biases continue to limit participation in TVET, despite the strong demand for skilled labour in the country.

By showcasing practical skills, hosting live demonstrations and providing career guidance, the event sought to challenge stereotypes and raise awareness of the employment pathways available through vocational training.

In his concluding remarks, the Principal thanked the Government of Uganda, the Ministry of Education and Sports, the European Union, the Government of Belgium, the WeWork Project, Enabel, partner institutions and the entire vocational training fraternity for their support.

He encouraged competitors to use the event as a springboard for professional growth and urged them to safeguard their lives because their future is bright. He also commended instructors and support staff for their dedication.

The event drew learners, out-of-school youth, parents, instructors and private-sector representatives, signalling growing interest in vocational skills as drivers of entrepreneurship, employment and sustainable development.

Organisers said the fair was part of wider efforts led by Enabel, the Belgian development agency, to increase access to skills development opportunities and improve public understanding of TVET in Uganda.

They noted that skills competitions and fairs are critical to building confidence in vocational training and demonstrating its role in Uganda’s green and inclusive economic transformation.