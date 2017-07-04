VIDEO: Second term for Lt Gen Gutti as Army Court chair

Kampala, Uganda| GODFREY SSALI | Lt Gen Andrew Gutti has been sworn in for a second term as Chairman of the Army court sitting at Makindye in Kampala.

Last month , President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni re-appointed Lt Gen. Gutti to head this court after the expiry of his one year tenure as the Chairman General Court Martial.

Gutti has been sworn in by Judge Advocate Lt. Col Gideon Katinda, alongside other 14 members of the court including; majors, Lieutenant Colonels, captains and warrant officers.

Lt.Col Gideon Katinda also administered to himself the same oath, and ordered that the court immediately gets into session to hear the pending cases.

Gen. Gutti’s first appointment last year came after the demise of former chairman Gen.Levi Karuhanga.