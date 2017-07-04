Tuesday , July 4 2017
VIDEO: Second term for Lt Gen Gutti as Army Court chair

Lt Gen Gutti has been given another term as head of the court martial

Kampala, Uganda| GODFREY SSALI |  Lt Gen  Andrew Gutti has been sworn in for a second term as Chairman of the Army court sitting at Makindye in Kampala.

Last month , President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni re-appointed Lt Gen. Gutti to head this  court  after the expiry of his one year tenure as the Chairman General Court Martial.

Gutti has been sworn in by Judge Advocate Lt. Col  Gideon Katinda,  alongside other 14 members of the  court including; majors, Lieutenant Colonels, captains and warrant officers.

Lt.Col Gideon Katinda also   administered to himself the same oath,  and ordered that the court immediately gets into session to   hear the pending  cases.

Gen. Gutti’s first appointment last year came after the demise of former chairman Gen.Levi Karuhanga.

