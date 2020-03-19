Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde remanded to Luzira prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Hall Magistrates Court has remanded retired Lt General Henry Tumukunde to Luzira prison on treason charges.

Court presided over by Senior Grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise charged Tumukunde with one count of treason and two counts related to illegal possession of firearms.

The prosecution alleges that Tumukunde on March 5th 2020 at NBS TV, during the Morning Breeze Program uttered statements calling for an unlawful change of the legitimate government of Uganda.

Tumukunde reportedly said that “if I was Rwanda I would wish to support people who want to cause a change in Uganda” a statement which the prosecution says that it was aimed at instigating the Republic of Rwanda to invade the Republic of Uganda to cause an unlawful change of government.

On the second file, the prosecution alleges that on March 13 at Impala Avenue in Kampala, Tumukunde was in illegal possession of an AK 47 rifle Registration number 19865 without a valid firearm license. It is also alleged that on the same day, Tumukunde had a Star Pistol Registration number EL 860030 without a valid license.

Tumukunde has however pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegal possession of firearms.

According to Judiciary Spokesperson Solomon Muyita, Tumukunde has been remanded to Luzira until March 30th.

Several Journalists were blocked from accessing the court where he was charged.

Meanwhile, thirteen people who were arrested from Tumukunde’s office last week are at Nakawa Court where they have been charged with obstruction of justice.

URN