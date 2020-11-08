LRA victims in West Nile demand compensation before 2021 polls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Victims of the Lords Resistance Army-LRA insurgency in West Nile have vowed not to vote any NRM party candidate if they are not compensated 99.8 Billion Shillings.

The victims have resolved to mobilize voters against the ruling NRM candidates in protest if their compensation is not paid before the end of the year.

Between 1993 and 1996, hundreds of people from Arua and other districts in West Nile were killed, injured and their properties destroyed. However, 20 years down the road, they have not been compensated by the government.

Through their lawyer Alaka and Company advocates, the 814 members of the association also resolved to drag the government to court.

Alex Matua, the chairperson of West Nile LRA war victims, who is seeking compensation of over 200 million shillings feels betrayed by the NRM leaders whom they had hope in. He said unless their compensation is fully paid, they will go-ahead to sue the government and also continue to vote against the NRM candidates in the region as a protest.

The LRA war victims had planned to present their petition to President Museveni during the groundbreaking ceremony at Muni University a week ago but failed after some of the members tested positive for covid-19.

