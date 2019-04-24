LOP rallies MPs to boycott sessions over MP Kyagulanyi’s detention

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan says she will rally all Members of Parliament to boycott Parliament following the detention of Kyadondo East MP Bobi Wine.

Ochan who had visited Bobi Wine at his home reacted to the deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

On Tuesday while responding to a matter of raised by Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze regarding the police brutality against Opposition, Oulanyah noted that Kyagulanyi had committed crimes outside Parliament and therefore the privileges and immunities of Parliament could protect him.

Ochan says that one of the mandates of the speaker is to protect MPs from harassment. She argues that if Bobi Wine in any way broke any law then he should be charged and taken to courts of law.

Ochan says that if police fail to withdraw from Kyagulanyi’s home by Thursday afternoon, she will rally all MPs regardless of their political affiliations to boycott parliament sessions.

Rukungiri Municipality MP Roland Mugume Kaginda says that the government should observe the laws. He adds that besides limiting the Kyagulanyi from doing his personal business, police has also blocked him from going to parliament and legislate for his constituency.

Bobi Wine says he is not surprised by Oulanya’s remarks.

He says that no amount of persecution will compel him to give up on the struggle.

Bobi Wine was put under house arrest on Tuesday as he attempted to match to police headquarters at Naguru to petition the Inspector General of Police over the continued blocking of his music shows by police.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested five people who were allegedly planning to walk to Police Headquarters in Naguru to express their dissatisfaction over continued house arrest of Bobi Wine.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokes, identified the suspects as Edward Ntale, Abbas Mpanga, Hajji Kigozi, Owen Ahimbisibwe and Godfrey Katongole.

“Since yesterday these people were mobilising to walk to Police Headquarters but their intentions were not known and we arrested them,” Onyango said.

Police said the suspects are being detained at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) and they will be charged with inciting violence and unlawful assembly.

“Edward Katongole will be taken to court before the day ends because he already has a pending criminal case in court. We have been looking for him and we got him today,” Onyango said.

Police said the file for other suspects will be finalised by tomorrow morning and they will also appear in court later in the day.

Police and army had earlier in the day quelled protests in Kamwokya where some youths had burnt tyres in the middle of the road demanding that Bobi Wine should be allowed to hold his shows and represent his voters in parliament.

URN