LONDON FLIGHT: Uganda Airlines starts new era

Uganda Airlines officially launches direct flight route between Entebbe International Airport and London, Gatwick

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airlines has officially launched its direct flight route between Entebbe International Airport and London Gatwick, marking a pivotal milestone in Uganda’s aviation and trade history. The inaugural flight, flagged off on Sunday morning, is a major stride in bridging East Africa with one of Europe’s leading commercial and diaspora hubs.

“This is more than just an air route; it’s a bridge between Uganda and one of the world’s most important commercial, tourism, and diaspora hubs,” said Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport, as he addressed dignitaries and guests at the Entebbe International Airport. “For years, Ugandans in the UK have asked, ‘When will we have a direct flight home?’ Well, I’m proud to say the wait is over”.

The new service, which runs four times a week (Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday), is operated by Uganda Airlines’ flagship Airbus A330-800neo. London now becomes the airline’s 17th destination and its longest route at approximately 6,464 kilometers.

Lisa Chesney, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, also aboard the historic flight, described it as a moment of shared pride and future promise. “I am pleased to be here on this historic occasion. It is an honour and a privilege to be a passenger on this flight together with some of the friends I have made during my first six months in Uganda,” she said.

She highlighted the route’s broader significance, emphasizing, “There is no better time to launch this flight than now, when our two countries are committed to fostering stronger trade and economic ties.” With the current UK-Uganda trade valued at approximately £600 million (UGX 3 trillion), Chesney expressed optimism that the direct link would unlock further potential, particularly in fresh exports like fish, coffee, and flowers.

London is now just 8 hours from Entebbe! 👏🏽 Congratulations to @UG_Airlines on the maiden flight. Business leaders like @Ronkawamara & many others can now connect faster, cut costs & seize the 🇬🇧 market opportunities.#GoFarGoTogether pic.twitter.com/k5GcZco3Id — UK in Uganda 🇬🇧 🇺🇬 (@UKinUganda) May 19, 2025

CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki of Uganda Airlines called the launch a “pivotal milestone” for the national carrier. “With today’s departure, we officially transition from our establishment phase into a new chapter of long-term growth and expansion,” she remarked.

She also noted the flight’s environmental edge: “On the return leg, we will operate with a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and conventional Jet A-1 fuel, taking a meaningful step toward the industry’s Net Zero goals.”

The route is a key part of Uganda’s Vision 2040, which identifies aviation as a cornerstone for economic transformation. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the UK is Uganda’s largest European source market for tourism, accounting for 27% of European arrivals in 2024.

The airline expects the new route to support not only tourism but also increase trade volumes. According to the British High Commission in Kampala, total trade between Uganda and the UK reached GBP 860 million in 2023, while Uganda’s exports to the UK over the past five years have totaled GBP 2.3 billion.

“Uganda Airlines, welcome to the United Kingdom.” Sweet words for everyone onboard to hear. 🇺🇬🇬🇧#FlyUgandaAirlines ✈ #LondonHereWeCome pic.twitter.com/2DCZZsUFLH — Uganda Airlines (@UG_Airlines) May 18, 2025

Backed by an expanding intra-African network and new partnerships, the flight’s inauguration coincides with the East Africa Trade and Investment Forum in London (May 21–22), where government and private sector players from both countries are converging to deepen bilateral economic ties.

“I commend the teams for the excellent work they did to get us to this point today,” said Chesney. “The sky is the limit.”

As the engines roared and the Crane (Uganda Airlines’ emblem) took flight, it wasn’t just an aircraft departing Entebbe—it was a nation’s ambitions soaring toward global relevance.