Local council chairpersons in Soroti remanded over cattle theft

The Soroti Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded Osman Oyoma, the LC3 chairperson of Lale sub county, Soroti district in connection with the theft of seven heads of cattle.

He appeared before Soroto Chief Magistrate Margaret Aanyu on Wednesday together with Kereson Erwatu, the LC1 chairperson of Lale-Orwadai village, and the area LC2 chairperson of Lale parish, Obeli Olobo.

Aanyu charged the trio with conspiracy to commit a crime and theft of seven heads of cattle belonging to Jacob Esangu and Ann Alupo, both residents of Orwadai-Lale village, Lale parish, Lale sub-dounty in Soroti district.

She remanded the accused until June 8th, 2022 to plead to the charges. Esangu told our reporter that Erwatu and Olobo drove his cattle to the sub-county headquarters under unclear circumstances before they connived with the LC3 chairperson to sell off his animals without his consent on April 24th, 2022.

According to Esangu, he decided to report the matter to the police after learning that the trio had sold his cattle at Shillings 9million. He claimed that Oyoga decided to evade him until he was finally arrested by the police.

