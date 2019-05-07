Liverpool’s Origi and Gini destroy Barca

Liverpool, United Kingdom | AFP | Liverpool have advanced to the final of the Champions League after a stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona Tuesday at Anfield.

Lionel Messi captained the Catalans, while former Liverpool favourites Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho started on their return to Anfield.

STARTING LINE UPS

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; James Milner, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson (capt); Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi (capt), Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho

Coach: Ernesto Valverde (ESP)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)