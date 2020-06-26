London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT |  Liverpool have won their first Premier League title, after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday guaranteed them the Trophy.

The Reds’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night extended their lead in the table to 23 points, forcing their nearest pursuers Manchester City to have to win at Stamford Bridge to keep the title race alive.

The 2-1 defeat for City at Stamford Bridge ensures Jürgen Klopp’s side cannot mathematically be caught in the table.

It means Liverpool have secured the club’s 19th league title, ending a 30-year wait following their previous success in 1990.

In an unprecedented campaign, the club have claimed the championship earlier than any other side in Premier League history, doing so with seven games still to be contested.

The Reds equalled a top-flight record of 18 successive victories – and also set a new landmark for number of consecutive league home triumphs, with the win against Palace their 23rd in a row.

Their record for the season so far stands at 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws and one defeat.