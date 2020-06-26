Chelsea 2 Man City 1

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool have won their first Premier League title, after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday guaranteed them the Trophy. The Reds's 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night extended their lead in the table to 23 points, forcing their nearest pursuers Manchester City to have to win at Stamford Bridge to keep the title race alive. The 2-1 defeat for City at Stamford Bridge ensures Jürgen Klopp's side cannot mathematically be caught in the table. It means Liverpool have secured the club's 19th league title, ending a 30-year wait following their previous success in 1990. In an unprecedented campaign, the club have claimed the championship earlier than any other side in Premier League history, doing so with seven games still to be contested. The Reds equalled a top-flight record of 18 successive victories – and also set a new landmark for number of consecutive league home triumphs, with the win against Palace their 23rd in a row. Their record for the season so far stands at 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws and one defeat.

Liverpool have now been crowned champions of England in eight different decades (the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and the 2020s); this is more than any other club.

Which records have they set?

Best start ever

When Liverpool reached 61 points from their opening 21 matches, it was the most a team had ever accumulated at that stage in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

They went on to extend their record, winning their following six fixtures to rack up 79 points from their first 27 matches before losing at Watford.

Most points won over 38 matches

With their 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on 11 January, Liverpool set a record of 104 points from 38 Premier League matches, beating the 102 achieved by Manchester City and Chelsea, ending in 2018 and 2005 respectively.

Biggest lead at the top

Liverpool have had a 25-point lead this season, the biggest ever in English top-flight history.

Most home wins in a row

Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over West Ham United on 24 February was their 21st consecutive Premier League home win, beating Man City’s record of 20, achieved between 2011 and 2012.

They extended this record to 22 with the win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on 7 March.