Liverpool cruise, Arsenal dig deep and Man City fight back in Premier League

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town at home, maintaining their six-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool had few problems against a side that lost 6-0 at home to Manchester City last weekend and led 3-0 by halftime thanks to an 11th minute goal from Dominik Szoboszlai, who hit a low shot.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead with a powerful half-volley from a narrow angle, and Cody Gakpo added a third when he followed in after Szoboszlai’s shot had been saved.

Gakpo scored his second of the game from Trent Alexander Arnold’s cross in the 67th minute, with Jacob Greaves heading a late consolation goal.

Arsenal kept pace with Liverpool, but had to dig deep to win 1-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers after seeing defender Myles Lewis-Skelly shown a direct red card for tripping Wolves’ defender Matt Doherty, catching the defender with his studs as Doherty looked to launch a counter-attack.

It was 10 against 10 with 20 minutes to play when Joao Gomes was sent off for a second yellow card and Riccardo Calafiori put Arsenal in front four minutes later, after a VAR check for a possible offside.

Manchester City bounced back from Wednesday’s painful Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, overcoming an early goal conceded to Chelsea to secure a decisive 3-1 victory at home.

City coach Pep Guardiola gave debuts to two of this week’s new signings with Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov both in his starting 11, but that looked to be a bad mistake when Khusanov gifted Chelsea a goal as his attempted back-pass allowed Noni Madueke to score after just three minutes.

City had several chances before Josko Gvardiol leveled in the 42nd minute and Erling Haaland put them ahead with an individual goal, latching onto a long clearance and curling a shot over the advancing Robert Sanchez.

Phil Foden sealed City’s win after Haaland set him up to run on goal from halfway and score his side’s third goal.

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a stunning 5-0 win at home over third-placed Nottingham Forest, ending Forest’s eight-game unbeaten run in emphatic style.

Andoni Iraola’s side continued their irrepressible football with Justin Kluivert putting them in front after nine minutes and Dango Ouattara scoring a second half hat-trick with goals after 55, 61 and 87 minutes.

Antonio Semenyo scored Bournemouth’s fifth goal in injury time as Bournemouth’s stunning season continues.

Newcastle returned to winning ways after falling behind to an early goal away to bottom of the table Southampton, who have still to take a point since the arrival of new coach Ivan Juric.

Jan Bednarek put Southampton ahead after just 10 minutes, but a poor challenge on Alexander Isak in the 26th minute allowed the Swedish striker to level from the penalty spot and Isak put Newcastle ahead four minutes later.

Sandro Tonali made it 3-1 for Newcastle six minutes into the second half, with the visitors surviving a scare when Mateus Fernandes had what would have been Southampton’s second goal ruled out after a VAR check.

Everton continue to improve under David Moyes, with Iliman Ndiay’s 42nd minute penalty giving them a second win in two games as they took all three points away to Brighton, who couldn’t break down their well-drilled defense. ■