LIVE:Election boss Byamukama dismisses Kyagulanyi’s allegations of vote rigging as Museveni leads

Elections Commission boss Justice Simon Byabakama dismissed Kyagulanyi’s allegations that the elections are rigged due to the shutdown of the internet in the country as electoral activities go on.

Justice Byamukama was announcing the fourth elections results today at 2pm.

“The shutdown of internet does not affect transmission of results to the tally centre” he said adding that “There should be no complaints”

Justice Byamukama said candidates are free to send representatives to the tally centre to monitor the tallying, explaining that “few have done so” and that he was not happy with “assertions that the elections were rigged”

“The law requires us to give all the candidates’ agents at polling stations a copy of signed declaration forms. Each of the candidates should by now have all the declaration forms from the 34, 684 polling stations” he said.

He added that it’s upon Kyagulanyi to prove that the elections were rigged.

“Kyagulanyi says the results are fake, but in the law , the burden is on him to provide certain facts, to prove how the results are rigged” Justice Byamukama said.

Meanwhile provisional results as of 2pm show that the incumbent Museven is leading 65 percent (2,219,418) of the 33 percent tallied votes from 63 percent of the 29 percent (1,852,263) results that had been tallied at 11am.

The leading opponent Kyagulanyi has decreased from 28.36 percent (821,874 votes) at 11am to 27.56 percent (942,068 votes) as of the most recent at 2pm.

Other candidates are as follows:

FDC Amuriat 3.55% – 102,755

Mugisha Muntu 0.71% – 20,460

Kabuleta 0.62% – 18,069

Mao 0.82% – 23,666

Tumukunde 0.60%

Kalembe 0.51%

Katumba 0.37%

Mwesigye 0.31%

Mayambala 0.22%

More provisional results will be announced at 9pm, local time, today.

6th Reading of the provisional Uganda 2020 Presidential Election Results- 9 pm

v Registered Voters: 18,103,603

v Polling stations: 34,684

o Received: 22,488 (64.84%) of the total polling stations

Museveni 4,047,820 (62.23%)

Kyagulanyi 1,993,236 (30.64%)

Amuriat 232,109 (3.57%)

Muntu 39,351 (0.60)

Kabuleta 33,845 (0.52%)

Mao 44,486 (0.68%)

Tumukunde 35,265 (0.54%)

Kalembe 27,271 (0.42%)

Katumbe 22,666 (0.35%)

Mwesigwa 18,124 (0.28%)

Mayambala 10,908 (0.17%)

§ Valid Votes 6,505,081

§ Invalid Votes 264,198 (3.9% of votes declared)

§ Total votes declared 6,769,279 (37.39%) of total registered voters

§ Spoilt votes 17,999

Next reading is at Midnight, local time.