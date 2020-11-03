LIVE UPDATES: Biden versus Trump in US election

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Record numbers have cast votes early in the US election – already breaking total turnout figures of the 2016 presidential election

More than 100 million ballots have already been cast by Election Day, suggesting record turnout.

▶ Trump war room

✳ President Trump’s campaign has set up two “war rooms” to monitor #election2020 results from the White House complex

▶ Biden leads

✳ According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden is leading Trump by 6.7 percentage points nationally, but only by 2.8 percentage points in top battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

▶ Twitter gets tough

✳ Twitter and Facebook outlined plans to add specific labels on posts if a candidate or a party declares premature victory

▶ Biden tweet

✳ In an appeal to voters, Joe Biden in a tweet said: Our democracy is at stake.

Today is your absolute last chance to vote in this election. If you haven’t voted early, I need you to vote today and stay in line as long as it takes. Our democracy is at stake. Go to https://t.co/EcbUdXjMe2 to find your polling location. pic.twitter.com/igwKdFba98 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020



▶ Biden prays

✳ On Election Day morning, Joe Biden goes to pray at the Church where his son Beau is buried.

▶ Early voting

✳ As early as 06:00 ET (1100 GMT), voters began to enter polling stations in major cities in a number of states, including Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Maine, following early-morning voting in the northeastern state of New Hampshire which kicked off Election Day.

▶ GOING LIVE NOW

✳ This is a LIVE blog on the US elections.

Tweets by nytimes