Wednesday , November 4 2020
Lato Milk
Home / BLOGS / LIVE UPDATES: Biden versus Trump in US election
Covid-19 Image

LIVE UPDATES: Biden versus Trump in US election

The Independent November 3, 2020 BLOGS, The News Today, WORLD Leave a comment

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Record numbers have cast votes early in the US election – already breaking total turnout figures of the 2016 presidential election

More than 100 million ballots have already been cast by Election Day, suggesting record turnout.

▶ Trump war room
✳ President Trump’s campaign has set up two “war rooms” to monitor #election2020 results from the White House complex

▶ Biden leads
✳ According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden is leading Trump by 6.7 percentage points nationally, but only by 2.8 percentage points in top battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

▶ Twitter gets tough

✳ Twitter and Facebook outlined plans to add specific labels on posts if a candidate or a party declares premature victory

▶ Biden tweet

✳  In an appeal to voters, Joe Biden in a tweet said: Our democracy is at stake.


▶ Biden prays

✳ On Election Day morning, Joe Biden goes to pray at the Church where his son Beau is buried.

▶ Early voting

✳ As early as 06:00 ET (1100 GMT), voters began to enter polling stations in major cities in a number of states, including Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Maine, following early-morning voting in the northeastern state of New Hampshire which kicked off Election Day.

▶ GOING LIVE NOW

✳ This is a LIVE blog on the US elections. 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved