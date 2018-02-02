LIVE: Requiem mass for Mowzey Radio

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The requiem mass for Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio is being held at the Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala.

Leading politicians and musicians are attending the mass on Friday at which Rev Fr Deogratius Kateregga Kiibi told Ugandan artists to learn how to handle fame.

He challenged them to stop using drugs, stop living extravagant lives, stop abandoning their wives, shouldn’t engage in unnecessary fights.

After the mass, the body will be taken to Kololo Airstrip instead of National Theatre. Burial is on Saturday at 4pm at Kaga Nakawuka.

Mowzey Radio,35, died on Thursday, ten days after being beaten into a coma

Among the first people to mourn Mowzey’s death was Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

“I have been told about the untimely death of musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio. I had only recently made a financial contribution towards his treatment and hoped he would get better. He was a talented young person with a great future ahead of him. May he rest in peace,” Museveni said on twitter.

Mowzey Radio was one of the musicians who composed the Tubonga Nawe song in support of President Museveni during the campaigns for the 2016 elections. The song featured Uganda’s best in Jose Chameleon, Bebe Cool, Radio & Weasel, Juliana, Rema Namakua, Mun*G.

Last week’s incident

Radio was reportedly knocked out cold by assailants last week in Entebbe after an altercation at De Bar. Police have since made several arrests as they seek answers. No one has yet been charged but a video circulating on video shows an incident that is said to be what happened.

AK47 death

The incident comes about three years since Emmanuel Mayanja Hummertone aka AK47 was beaten in a bar in Kabalagala before he died on arrival at Nsambya hospital, after he reportedly cracked his skull.

The singer was from the musical family that included brothers Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso and Douglas Mayanja aka Weasle.

Reports then incidated that AK47 was beaten first at a bar and then went to the washroom to clean up, where he is thought to have slipped and fallen.

The bar DEJAVU, belonged to Jeff Kiwanuka, a former manager of the singing duo of Radio and Weasel.

