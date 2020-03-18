LIVE: President Museveni statement on COVID-19

▶ Timeline of Uganda response to #COVID19 #CoronaVirus

✳ Jan 20 – Screening starts of all passengers arriving at Entebbe Airport

✳ Jan 30 – The WHO declares COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency

✳ Jan 31 – Ministry of Health officials meet Chinese Amb Zheng Zhu Qiang

✳ Feb 1 – PM Rugunda chairs inter-ministerial meeting

✳ Feb 3 – President Museveni sets example, screened at Entebbe arrivals

✳ Feb 3 – 2nd meeting between MOH and Chinese Amb

✳ Feb 3 – Uganda’s Cabinet discusses virus outbreak

✳ Feb 5 – Minister of Health Aceng updates the public

✳ Feb 11 – MOH update Statement on preparedness

✳ Feb 19 – MOH issues detailed guidelines on how to prevent virus

✳ Feb 21 – Screening starts at Malaba and Busia border points

✳ Feb 26 – MOH Press brief, no suspected or confirmed case of #COVID19 in Uganda

✳ Feb 26 – Minister of Health Aceng briefs press

✳ March 2 – ICT Minister Nabakooba releases ministerial statement

✳ March 2 – MOH- all international conferences postponed

✳ March 8 – 22 Europeans coming for a conference sent back home after they refused to self quarantine

✳ March 11 – MOH restricts travel and puts quarantine on arrivals from 16 high risk countries including US & UK

✳ March 12 – Uganda restricts travel to countries hit by COVID 19

✳ March 13 – MOH releases guidelines to schools

✳ March 18 – President Museveni statement to the nation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is live on TV and radio outlining the direction Uganda will take in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uganda so far has no confirmed or suspected case of the coronavirus, and has been hailed by many observers worldwide for their preparedness, that many attribute to a lessons learnt in battles against diseases like ebola.

Uganda’s neigbours, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and DRC have confirmed several cases.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stands at 194,000 with 7,873 deaths, across 150 countries and territories, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Many countries are testing only those cases requiring hospital treatment, and experts say the real figure is probably higher.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — where the outbreak emerged in December, has to date declared 80,894 cases, including 3,237 deaths, with 69,601 people recovered. The country declared 13 new cases and 11 new fatalities since Tuesday.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with a total of 2,503 deaths (31,506 cases), Iran with 988 fatalities (16,169 cases), Spain with 491 deaths (11,178 cases) and France with 175 deaths (7,730 cases).

