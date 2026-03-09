Limited sexuality education, poor parenting blamed for teenage pregnancies, school dropout

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cases of teenage pregnancies, child marriage, and school dropout in Arua City are rising due to inadequate knowledge on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and poor parental guidance, education, and health, stakeholders say. The stakeholders noted that many parents and guardians spend little time guiding their children on how to handle changes in their bodies.

This lack of support leaves learners dependent on advice from friends or outsiders, which can sometimes be harmful. Parents have been blamed for not advising their children, failing to provide necessities, not following up on school performance, and not knowing their children’s friends.

Many learners now rely solely on school programs for guidance, leaving gaps in parental support. The Head Teacher of Jiako Primary School, Caroline Bako, said children become more vulnerable when parents fail to offer guidance, exposing them to risks of child marriage, teenage pregnancy, and abuse.

In schools, Senior Woman Teachers and Senior Man Teachers dedicate time to sensitise learners on body changes, teaching them how to manage situations, speak up, and report abuse to school management for support. However, these interventions often fall short when parents do not play their part, leaving schools to shoulder the responsibility with programs that sometimes face resource constraints.

Daisy Orodriyo, a parent and trainer on SRHR, said the lack of parental guidance limits children’s ability to overcome challenges, which affects their education and health. She urged parents and the community to actively participate in child upbringing and protection to ensure children grow up enjoying their rights to education, health, and safety.

Ben Acema, Programs Officer at Community Empowerment for Inclusive Growth (CEIG) Foundation Uganda, emphasised the urgent need to empower children with SRHR knowledge and called for parental support in helping children overcome challenges. Acema explained that CEIG’s interventions in Arua City equip school management teams—including head teachers and senior teachers—with knowledge to better guide learners.

West Nile registered high cases of teenage pregnancy and child marriage, particularly in Maracha, Zombo, and Yumbe districts, during the COVID-19 lockdown when schools were closed to curb the spread of the virus.

URN