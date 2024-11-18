Liberty Life Assurance Uganda concludes Kuza School Challenge with support to student entrepreneurs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liberty Life Assurance Uganda has successfully concluded the inaugural Kuza School Challenge, an initiative aimed at fostering financial literacy and social entrepreneurship among secondary school students. The program, which began in September 2024 at Kabojja International School, culminated in a celebratory event where participating students showcased their entrepreneurial projects and received seed funding to bring their ideas to life.

The Kuza School Challenge was designed to equip students with essential financial management and entrepreneurial skills while addressing social and community issues. Over the course of the program, students participated in hands-on training sessions, developed viable business proposals, and received expert training from National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to develop and refine their entrepreneurial proposals.

During the handover ceremony, Joseph Almeida, Managing Director Liberty Life Assurance Uganda, commended the students for their innovative ideas and dedication to creating community-focused solutions. “This challenge was not just about starting businesses; it was about empowering young people with the financial skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the business world, while also encouraging them to make a positive impact in their communities. We are proud to support these young changemakers as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys,” he said.

The students, through their projects, demonstrated an impressive understanding of financial discipline, problem-solving, and the principles of social entrepreneurship. Each team pitched business ideas that addressed pressing community issues, from environmental sustainability to access to education, healthcare, and technology.

As part of the program’s conclusion, Liberty Life Assurance Uganda provided seed funding of UGX 2 million to each winning team, enabling them to implement their business plans. The initiative also offered mentorship to guide the students as they transition their ideas into viable social enterprises.

Divine Vhovha, Deputy Headteacher at Kabojja International School, lauded the program’s impact on the students. “The Kuza School Challenge has not only instilled critical skills in our students but also broadened their perspective on how they can contribute to their communities meaningfully. We are grateful to Liberty Life Assurance Uganda for this partnership, and we look forward to seeing the incredible outcomes these projects will achieve.”

The Kuza School Challenge aligns with Liberty Life’s commitment to empowering youth and addressing Uganda’s financial literacy gaps. With only 32% of Ugandans financially literate and many small business owners lacking financial management skills, this initiative has paved the way for a new generation equipped to manage money, grow businesses, and contribute to societal well-being.

Liberty Life Assurance Uganda is exploring opportunities to expand the Kuza School Challenge to more schools across the country, impacting thousands of students in the coming years. The conclusion of this first phase marks a significant milestone in their journey to build a financially savvy, socially conscious, and entrepreneurial youth community.

Jovita Namakula, a student and founder of the online voting platform Vortex, shared her excitement after her pitch was selected as the winner of the Kuza School Challenge. “I’m thrilled to see Vortex take off,” said Namakula. “Winning the 2 million shillings will allow us to enhance the platform and expand its reach, making elections more transparent and accessible. I’m deeply grateful to Liberty Life Assurance Uganda for their support which is helping us turn our vision into reality and create lasting change.”

The success of this first phase is a powerful reminder of the potential within Uganda’s youth and the role of financial education in building a brighter future for all.