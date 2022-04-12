Letshego partners with Healthcare Group, Brandmed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Letshego Africa, a financial services provider, is enabling instant digital access to wellness and affordable health solutions via its LetsGo Digital Mall-a multichannel digital platform, in partnership with Healthcare Group, Brandmed, it said on April 11.

BrandMed is a digitally-savvy healthcare Group, that continuously reimagines health, using technology to empower a better quality of life for healthcare practitioners, patients and funders.

The Letshego-Brandmed partnership enables Letshego offer digitised, world-class wellness, health facts and advice to its footprint communities across Africa. Digital wellness services will soon include virtual medical consultations for individuals wherever they may be located, all within a few clicks via Letshego’s Digital Mall.

Letshego’s Group Chief of Products, Chipiliro Katundu said, “Our wellness offering in the LetsGo Digital Mall, in partnership with BrandMed, is the first in Letshego’s LetsGo Lifestyle series of solutions and offerings that aligns with our brand purpose – to improve lives. The LetsGo Digital Wellbeing programme provides instant digital access and affordable health solutions in various dimensions, supporting customers with better health, fitness, nutrition and wellbeing awareness. In line with our intent of being customer-led and moving ‘beyond financial services,’ the digital wellbeing offering is our response to the holistic lifestyle needs of Letshego customers.”

Riaz Motara, cardiologist and founder of BrandMed Group said, “By partnering with Letshego Africa, we can leverage the Group’s regional digitalisation strategy to promote equality in accessing wellness solutions that assist in closing the gap in broader communities being able to expert medical care. Digital access also enables those most at risk, or those who may be immobile, to seek help and support for their health and wellbeing wherever they may be located.”

The LetsGo Wellness program is well-placed to support Letshego’s ‘LetsGoNation’, a regional community of followers and users of the LetsGo Digital Mall who wish to leverage the power of Digital so that communities can connect more and do more to improve their lives.

Giles Germany Aijukwe, CEO Letshego Uganda added, “This new wellness platform increases access to more affordable, expert healthcare, wellness and nutritional advice to support members of the communities where we operate.”