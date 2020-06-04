Leaders in Serere demand for general hospital

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serere district authorities are demanding for a district hospital. This follows an overwhelming number of patients seeking treatment at Serere health centre IV.

In 2012, Serere district council recommended for the elevation of Serere HCIV to a general hospital. The district embarked on recruitment of staff to boost the health service delivery awaiting the approval of the hospital from the Ministry of Health.

According to Dr Francis Odeke, the district health officer, the outpatient department of Serere health centre IV receives up to 200 patients daily. He says that the district meets all the required standards for a hospital but the Ministry of Health is reluctant to consider their request.

The National Health Policy recommends that a General Hospital should serve a population of 500,000 people while a health center IV, 100,000 people.

Odeke explains that if the district is given hospital status, it will help improve health services in the area. Serere has 64% filed positions of essential staff but emerged the best district in the financial year 2018/2019 after registering 32% improvement of positive change.

The assessment was conducted using the District League Table (DLT) which is composed of input, process, output and outcome indicators such as staffing levels, Tuberculosis (TB) case detection rate, deliveries in health facilities, immunization coverage and latrine coverage among others.

Dr Odeke says that much as the district has submitted all the required information for the attainment of hospital status, nothing is forthcoming.

Joseph Opit, the LCV chairperson Serere says that they have more than the required population to meet the hospital status. The district has a total population of 343,700 people.

In Teso sub region; Serere, Bukedea and Kapelebyong are among the 35 districts in the country that lack general hospitals. This is against the National Health Policy that requires each district to have a hospital that can offer specialized services.

The other districts are Kyegegwa, Ntoroko, Kamwenge, Nakapiripirit, Namutumba, Namayingo, Alebtong and Amuru among others.

