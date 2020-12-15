LDU deserter, witchdoctor to face court martial for stealing gun

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Local Defence Unit – LDU deserter and a witchdoctor are going to be arraigned in the Court Martial for allegedly stealing a police gun. Hakim Magumba who deserted the LDU force over a year ago is accused of stealing a gun from Police Constable Richard Omara.

Constable Omara who is attached to Iganga police station was recently waylaid when he was going for his guard duty at a Chief Magistrate’s home.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said investigations pointed at Magumba and indeed their suspicion came true when he was found at a witchdoctor’s home with the same gun.

Magumba was found at the shrine belonging to Abbas Dolimara, in Bweyegura village in Iganga district. Since Magumba is an LDU deserter who has been on the wanted list, he will be arraigned in court alongside Dolimara.

“Our territorial police in Iganga have managed to arrest two suspects for stealing our gun from Richard Omara who is attached to Iganga police station. PC Omara was going for guard duty at Chief Magistrate’s home but his gun was stolen. We arrested Hakim Magumba who is an LDU deserter and Dolimara Abbas who is traditional herbalist,” Enanga said.

It is not the first time thugs have stolen guns from policemen. Last year, a policeman in Bukwo district lost a gun to thugs that stabbed him. Constable Walter Opio was rushed to Mbale hospital in a critical condition. Opio was attacked while at Alalam police post. The attackers raided the police post riding a motorcycle at around 7 pm.

Joint security operations led to the recovery of 137 guns and 1,048 bullets in 2019. The guns had been stolen from police officers, soldiers and private security guards. A number of the recovered guns had been used to terrorize mobile money operators in different parts of the country even though Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono had the highest number of such incidents.

*****

URN