LCIII chairpersons petition minister over delayed distribution of motorcycles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local Council III chairpersons in Mukono district have petitioned the Ministry of Local Government over the delayed distribution of motorcycles.

In 2019, the government embarked on the process of purchasing motorcycles for sub county, town councils and municipal division chairpersons to ease their transport while conducting business. However, the chairpersons are yet to receive the motorcycles.

Mubarak Ssekikubo the LCIII chairperson of Nakisunga sub-county notes that they want the Ministry to inform the chairpersons about the progress of the motorcycle purchase since they facing an urgent need of monitoring government programs during this period of COVID-19.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we wish to inform you that all our movements are highly affected, that we cannot easily traverse our sub-counties to mobilize communities for development and health matters.” Reads part of the petition.

Ssekikubo says that some chairpersons are forced to walk on foot or hire motorcycles to conduct business. He adds that the lack of transport means has affected service delivery in the community.

Badru Kafumbe, the Kasawo sub county chairperson wonders why the government is taking longer to deliver motorcycles yet the bidding process was completed last year.

Ibrahim Kabambwe the Kyampisi sub-county chairperson notes that being members of the COVID-19 task forces at their sub-counties, they face difficulties reaching out to every member of the community.

The Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi says that the chairpersons should remain calm. He adds that the funds for purchasing the motorcycles were budgeted for in this financial year.

“The program is still on-going and any time they shall be receiving their motorcycles since they were budgeted for in this financial year. In the same program also LCI chairpersons will receive bicycles.” Magyezi says.

