Latest U.S. tariffs draw opposition, retaliations

BEIJING | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday to impose a 25-percent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10-percent tariff hike on imports from China.

The latest U.S. trade protectionist measure has drawn widespread opposition and immediate retaliations.

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports late Saturday after Trump imposed 25-percent tariffs on most Canadian products.

Canada will impose a levy of 25 percent on 30 billion Canadian dollars (21 billion U.S. dollars) worth of American goods as of Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after chairing the Cabinet meeting and hosting a virtual meeting with provincial and territorial premiers.

Trudeau said the tariffs will then be applied to another 125 billion Canadian dollars worth of goods in 21 days. American beer, wine and spirits, along with vegetables, clothing, shoes and perfume, will be among the first items, as well as household appliances, furniture and sports equipment.

More non-tariff trade actions, he said, are still to be decided but could include restrictions on exporting critical minerals and energy products to the United States and a move to block American companies from bidding on government contracts.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Saturday instructed the Secretariat of Economy to implement tariff and non-tariff measures to defend Mexico’s interests in response to the levies imposed by the Trump administration.

Problems are not resolved by imposing tariffs, but by talking and dialoguing, Sheinbaum said on the social platform X.

The U.S. Capitol building is pictured in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

“We categorically reject the White House’s slander against the Mexican government of having alliances with criminal organizations, as well as any intention of intervention in our territory,” she said.

The president said that if the United States wants to combat criminal groups that traffic drugs and generate violence, both countries should work together in an integrated manner, always under the principles of shared responsibility, mutual trust, collaboration, and above all, respect for sovereignty, “which is not negotiable.”

China’s foreign ministry and commerce ministry both expressed strong opposition to the U.S. tariffs on China.

China firmly deplores and opposes the U.S. decision to impose a 10-percent additional tariff on imports from China and will take necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

“China’s position is firm and consistent. There is no winner in trade and tariff wars,” the spokesperson stressed, adding that the U.S. unilateral tariff hikes severely violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. This move cannot solve the U.S. problems at home, and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the U.S. tariffs on China. In response to the erroneous action by the United States, China will file a complaint at the WTO and take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its rights and interests, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Sunday.

China urges the U.S. side to view and address its fentanyl and related issues objectively and rationally, rather than frequently use tariffs to threaten other countries, according to the statement.■