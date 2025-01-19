Lapaire sets sights on new markets in Africa after record-breaking 2024

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lapaire, a pioneer in eye care innovation, experienced unprecedented growth in 2024. The company opened 31 new branches, bringing its total network to 91 across its operational regions.

By the year’s end, Lapaire had conducted over 275,000 free eye tests, exemplifying its mission to make vision care accessible to underserved communities.

Notably, 80% of Lapaire’s customers in 2024 were either first-time glasses users or individuals who had abandoned eyewear due to cost or availability. These statistics underscore Lapaire’s success in offering stylish, affordable eyewear to a diverse audience. Lapaire has emerged as a market leader by merging business innovation with social impact, championing inclusive eye care solutions for everyone from students and accountants to tailors and taxi drivers.

“We have reinforced our footprint by focusing on our customers’ needs,” says Jérôme Lapaire, Founder & CEO of Lapaire.

Lapaire is more than just a business; it is a force for change, addressing the often-overlooked crisis of uncorrected vision across Africa. This dual commitment to purpose and profit has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in advancing eye health and socio-economic development.

Building on its success, Lapaire plans to enter three new markets in 2025: Senegal, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These expansions reflect strategic efforts to extend quality eye care to millions more in need. Each market presents unique challenges, but Lapaire is poised to adapt its innovative model to local contexts while maintaining its core principles of affordability, accessibility, and transparency.

“We have identified these 3 countries as major markets in terms of population; however, they remain underserved in terms of accessible eye care services and stylish eyeglasses. Our offer will be of great value for the people in these countries “Louis Gascoin, COO of Lapaire.

Simultaneously, the company will deepen its presence in existing regions by opening more branches, strengthening partnerships with organizations, schools, and businesses, and leveraging digital platforms to reach a broader audience.

Lapaire’s ambitions for 2025 also include expanding its product offerings. Customers can look forward to a wider selection of frames, featuring diverse materials, colours, and designs tailored to evolving tastes and needs. This focus on innovation ensures that Lapaire remains at the forefront of the eyewear industry, catering to a growing customer base with diverse preferences.

As Lapaire approaches the milestone of 100 branches, this achievement symbolises its commitment to providing better vision care to communities across Africa. This success has been fueled by the trust of its customers, who view Lapaire as a reliable partner in their journey toward improved eye health.

Lapaire’s journey highlights the transformative power of purpose-driven business. By addressing critical public health issues, the company is improving individual lives and contributing to broader socio-economic progress. Better vision leads to improved educational outcomes, increased workplace productivity, and enhanced quality of life—benefits that ripple through communities and economies.

As Lapaire embarks on 2025, its vision remains steadfast: a world where everyone has the opportunity to see clearly and succeed. With a strong foundation built in 2024, a customer- centric strategy, and bold aspirations, Lapaire is redefining the eyewear industry in Africa and beyond.