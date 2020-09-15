Lamwo youths protest irregularities ahead of sub county committee polls

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of youths in Palabek Ogili Sub County in Lamwo district rose up in arms against Electoral Commission officials in the area on Monday for alleged failure to issue them with nomination forms for the sub-county youth committee elections scheduled for today.

The rowdy youths stormed the Sub County Electoral Commission office and locked it accusing the area Election Supervisor, David Kidega of issuing nomination forms to only one aspirant, singlehandedly picking candidates of his choice and ineligible persons.

Richard Okana, one of the protesters accused Kidaga of deliberately issuing nomination forms to one aspirant and keeping away from his office for some weeks with the intentions of declaring his preferred candidate unopposed.

He also accused the Sub County Supervisor of nominating his relative and serving soldier, he didn’t name who is no longer a youth to participate in the parish level special interest group elections.

The youths who have sought police help, say Kidega’s actions deprive competent youth of contesting for election. They want Electoral Commission to postpone the Sub County youths committee elections until their matters are resolved.

Kidega couldn’t be reached for comment and he could neither pick nor return calls from our reporter. Samuel Olet, the Lamwo District Electoral Commission Registrar, said he was still acquainting himself with the allegations lodged by the youths.

The Aswa River Region police spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, says police managed to contain the situation and encouraged the youth to dialogue to resolve their grievances.

Okema says investigations into the matter are underway and warns the youths against engaging in acts of violence, saying they will be arrested and prosecuted.

URN