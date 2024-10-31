Lady Cranes to compete in Women’s Rugby Africa 7s tournament

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has announced that the women’s national team will participate in the 2024 Women’s Rugby Africa 7s tournament.

Godwin Kayangwe, president of URU, told Xinhua on Wednesday that although they are still struggling to raise funds, the team will take part in the competition.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be played over two rounds, from October 26-27 and November 2-3 in Tunisia, but the North African country pulled out of hosting it. Ghana has now stepped in to host the event in a single round from November 9-10 in the capital Accra.

Uganda has been placed in Pool C alongside Zambia, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire. Defending champions South Africa are placed in Pool A together with Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso. Pool B features Kenya, Madagascar, Ghana, and Mauritius. ■