La Liga: Valencia host Madrid

Saturday 7 November

15:00: Huesca v Eibar

17:15: Barcelona v Real Betis

19:30: Sevilla v Osasuna

22:00: Atletico Madrid v Cadiz

Sunday 8 November

15:00: Getafe v Villarreal

17:15: Real Sociedad v Granada

19:30: Levante v Deportivo Alaves

19:30: Real Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao

22:00: Valencia v Real Madrid

Madrid, SPAIN | THE INDEPENDENT | The top clash out of Spain this weekend sees Valencia host Real Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla on the evening of Sunday 8 November, with Los Che hoping that the visit of the champions inspires them to a higher level of performance compared to the disappointing results they have recorded so far in 2020-21.

Los Blancos’ last away game, meanwhile, brought them a morale-boosting 3-1 win at Barcelona last month, with manager Zinedine Zidane hoping that their ‘El Clasico’ showing marked the turning of a corner in their campaign – and an easing of the mounting pressure on his position.

“It’s not about proving people wrong, it’s about working hard and believing in what we’re doing and being together. That’s what we did. We were strong in defence and midfield when defending.

It’s all about having a good game and that’s what we did,” said the Frenchman.

Another highlight of this round in La Liga sees Barcelona host Real Betis, with manager Ronald Koeman coming under increasing pressure. The Catalans have been inconsistent and unpredictable thus far, and a home win against the Verdiblancos is by no means guaranteed.

Koeman’s relationship with his players, in particular the way in which he continues to deploy Antoine Griezmann in a way which doesn’t play to the attacker’s strengths, remains a major sticking points in Barca’s season, and it will be interesting to see how long it is before an outright mutiny possibly unfolds.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will back themselves to overcome Cadiz on Saturday night, Levante and Deportivo Alaves will meet on Sunday night in a relegation six-pointer, and Elche’s strong start to the season could well continue when they welcome Celta Vigo to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

*****

SOURCE: DSTV