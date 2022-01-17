Kyotera woman arrested for stealing a four month old baby

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyotera police have rescued a four-month-old baby girl from a woman who stole her from her parents in Matugga-Kavule village, Wakiso district on Friday. The suspect is Sandra Nanyonga, a resident of Katwe village in Kalisizo town council.

She is locked up at Kalisizo police station. It is alleged that Nanyonga lied to her husband so far identified as Ssenyondo that she was pregnant and was expecting to deliver any time. She allegedly left Kalisizo last month for Kampala to deliver.

She returned to Kalisizo with a stolen baby and her husband was so excited to have a new member of the family. But Ssenyondo’s joy was short-lived after learning that the baby had been stolen from Wakiso.

The baby’s mother, Florence Nabukko recounts how Nanyonga disappeared with her baby. She says that only a Good Samaritan helped them to track Nanyonga and find their baby.

David Kizito, the baby’s father says Nabukko had just become friends with Nanyonga and their friendship lasted for a week when she did the unexpected.

Betina Nakiryowa who helped the couple to find their baby says that she knew Nanyonga since they come from the same village. They informed Kalisizo police which responded and arrested Nanyonga with the baby.

Emmanuel Tumukunde, the Officer in Charge of Kalisizo police station says that they are making arrangements to return the suspect to Wakiso where she committed the offense.

URN