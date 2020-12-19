Kyotera DP approves late MP Ssentongo’s lawyer daughter to replace her

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic Party (DP) leadership and supporters in Kyotera district have approved Late MP Robina Nakasirye Ssentongo’s daughter Fortunate Rose Nantongo to replace her in the ongoing race for Kyotera Woman Parliamentary seat.

The decision comes amid preparations to lay her body to rest on Sunday. They want Nantongo, a lawyer by profession, to take on her mother’s legacy in the next parliament. Ssentongo passed away on Friday after contracting Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) two weeks back. She had been rushed to Nsambya Hospital in Kampala where she succumbed to the disease creating a vacuum in the ongoing Woman MP race.

Henry Ssemakula, one of DP’s lead campaigners in Kyotera, has confirmed a meeting they held on Friday evening and decided that Nantongo be fronted as the perfect candidate for the tough race.

He adds that they contacted Fred Mukasa Mbidde, the DP Vice President over their decision and he also agreed to it as per the party constitution. According to Mbidde, the family and DP leadership accepted the proposal to front Nantongo as perfect candidate in the race adding that they are waiting to approve what Kyotera DP leadership decides.

At the same time supporters and leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP), want the replacement expedited to ensure they start campaigns soon after the burial. According to Nantongo, her mother had earlier told her to stand in her place in case anything happened to her. She says she cannot object to the family and party’s decision to replace her mother.

She will be contesting the position with NRM’s Rachael Nakitende who is contesting for the second time after losing to Ssentongo.

Charles Kirumira, the NUP Candidate for Kyotera Parliamentary Seat, has appealed to Democratic Party to work on a process to replace her so that her legacy can continue in the next parliament. He has appealed to Kyotera residents and political candidates to adhere to the ministry of health guidelines of wearing face masks, keeping social distance and regular hand washing to avoid contracting COVID19.

According to Steven Zziwa, who was Ssentongo’s Private Secretary, her body will be laid to rest on Sunday at 2pm at her marital home in Lwankoni B village. Expected to attend, is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the NUP President, among others dignitaries

URN