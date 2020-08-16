Kyotera district dedicates special clinic days for elderly patients

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Kyotera district have dedicated special clinic days to attend to the rising number of elderly persons seeking healthcare services in the area.

Dr Edward Muwanga, the District Health Officer says that the district executive committee together with the health department resolved that Thursday will now be a special treatment day for elderly persons in government health facilities within the area.

He says that the decision arises out of the general outcry among elderly persons who cannot compete for the available healthcare services alongside the general population. Dr Muwanga adds that in the meantime, priority will be given to patients suffering from hypertension and diabetes which are common ailments among people of advanced age.

He indicates that the program that started with Kalisizo and Kakuuto Hospital will gradually be rolled out across all other lower facilities in the district.

Dr Muwanga adds that they are riding on the same program to decongest the health facilities and justifying calls for the deployment of more specialists in government health facilities. Records show that at least 90 elderly patients have sought services in a period of one and a half months on their special clinic days.

Kyotera district chairperson Patrick Kintu Kisekulo says that they intend to empower their Village Health Team to take medicines to the elderly persons from their respective homes. He explains that they are also encouraging the health workers to develop a network to look out for the elderly patients especially those with chronic illnesses without necessarily waiting for them to show up in hospitals.

Cotilda Nanteza Kasujja, the publicity secretary of Kyotera District Elders Persons Network is optimistic that the elderly persons will now have enough time with health workers and an opportunity to access a holistic health package which they have been missing. Natenza has asked the district to as well lobby for a wide range of services that include highly socialized medical equipment and personnel to have then nearer.

URN