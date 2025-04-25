Kyomugisha to challenge Kabasweka in intriguing President’s Cup final at Kigo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | Today’s round of competitions in the inaugural President’s Cup will be capped with a mouthwatering encounter between the hard-hitting Meron Kyomugisha and fellow ladies national team golfer Peace Kabasweka at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa. The two reached the final after beating Martha Babirye and Gloria Mbaguta respectively.

While Kyomugisha hard to dig deep to overcome Babirye on the 18th green, Kabasweka strolled past Mbaguta 8&7 and will undoubtedly tee off as favourite in the final. She has been in more pressure situations than Kyomugisha but this being match play, the latter can’t be written off.

“I feel like I will play better than I did against Babirye,” Kyomugisha said after her energysapping victory over the tough-as-nails opponent. Given the profile of Kabasweka, Kyomugisha indeed will have to bring her A-game to stand a chance against her calm and collected opponent who thrives best when the chips are down.

In the men’s category, two magnificent semi-finals are on the cards. The two Josephs, Akena and Cwinya-ai, will square off in a repeat of last year’s Uganda Open final. Both enjoyed commanding quarterfinal wins – Cwinya-ai stopping Ibra Bagalana and Akena ending youthful Shashank Gadre’s remarkable run – and it is a contest too close to call.

In the other clash, Andrew Ssekibejja takes on the experienced Titus Okwong. The latter knows that he has a lot of work to do to stop Ssekibejja. “This is his course; he knows the fairways, roughs, bunkers and greens. But I feel like I have been swinging very well and I do fancy my chances to be honest,” Okwong remarked.

There is also a fully packed subsidiary draw that includes Union President Jackson Were,

Union trustee Amos Nzeyi, former Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko, Uganda Golf Club Honorary Secretary Emmanuel Wamimbi, Entebbe Club Chairman Jacob Byamukama and NBS CEO Kin Kariisa among others. On Saturday at the same venue, it be the longawaited Muema Challenge that will feature golfers from Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Other results

MEN QUARTER-FINALS GAME NAME WINNER SCORE GAME 1 JOSEPH CWINYAAI vs IBRAHIM BAGALANA JOSEPH CWINYAAI 5&4 GAME 2 JUMA ABITI vs ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA 1UP GAME 3 TITUS OKWONG vs GODFREY KAMBALE TITUS OKWONG 6&4 GAME 4 JOSEPH R. AKENA vs SHASHANK GADRE JOSEPH R. AKENA 3&2