Kyenjojo NUP office opened amidst tight security guidelines

Kyenjojo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders of National Unity Platform- NUP in Kyenjojo on Monday opened the party’s office in the district amidst tight security guidelines.

According to the NUP Coordinator in Tooro Sub-Region, Innocent Natukunda, they had planned to meet at least 70 supporters.

However, Natukunda, who is the NUP flag bearer in Mwenge North Parliamentary race, said that security led by the Resident District Commissioner – RDC Apollo Bwebale and the District Police Commander, Julius Baganza, asked them to reduce the duration of the whole event to only 30 minutes.

They also asked them to ensure only 20 people attend the function that was at the party offices in Kyenjojo town council along Kyenjojo-Mubende highway.

According to Baganza, the guidelines were aimed at ensuring peace, compliance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures – SOPs and preventing crowds that would disrupt traffic flow along the road.

During the event, the Guest of Honour, Joyce Kwebiiha, the former Kyenjojo Woman Member of Parliament called for peace and harmony during and after the election period, saying that despite political differences, the voters remain Ugandans who will need each other even after the political season.

Kwebiiha also asked the public not to undermine the youths nominated for different elective posts, arguing that they also have the potential to be good leaders.

William Kyomya, who is the NUP Flagbearer in the Mwenge South Parliamentary race, asked Kyenjojo residents to have trust in NUP party by voting its candidates, saying that they have the capacity and are determined to serve.

The NUP registrar in Kyenjojo, Kunihira Haruna, said the party has so far registered about 6,000 members and he hopes that the number will increase now that they have an office.

********

URN