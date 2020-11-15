Kyagulanyi promises to restore Teso herds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform Party-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has promised to compensate people of Teso who lost livestock to Karimojong rustlers. Kyagulanyi who was addressing a rally in Soroti city on Saturday amidst teargas said despite being known as a cattle keeping community, the people of Teso have repeatedly been deceived by the incumbent regime on compensation.

Teso areas that directly border the Karamoja region in the north have undergone a numerous cycle of cattle raids and displacement since the mid-1960’s. The youthful legislator said he is fighting to liberate Ugandans from economic challenges and called on the people of Teso to vote for him come the 2021 general elections.

He challenges the NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to allow free and fair elections.

Police used teargas and live bullets to engage the youthful NUP supporters in and around Soroti city who turned rowdy while chatting Kyagulanyi’s name. Prior to campaigning in Soroti, Kyagulanyi had visited Katakwi and Amuria.

He is expected to conclude his rallies in Teso region today in Kumi district.

