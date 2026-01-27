KYAGULANYI: I’m still being hunted by Muhoozi

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NUP Leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has said that he is still being hunted by Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Museveni, to harm him.

Since the 16th of this month, Kyagulanyi and the CDF have been exchanging words via X, with Muhoozi issuing threats to castrate Kyagulanyi, whom he accuses along with other top NUP leaders of plotting violent plans through public incitement after the elections.

Kyagulanyi’s whereabouts remain unknown since he escaped from his home in Magere, Wakiso district, a day after the January 15 general election. He has been sharing updates about his life and family on social media, saying his home has been besieged multiple times by security forces searching for him.

Over the weekend, his wife was hospitalized at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala, reportedly due to trauma and assault she allegedly sustained during a home raid by security agencies, who continue to pursue Kyagulanyi. Via his official X handle @HEBobiwine, Kyagulanyi has once again stated that Museveni’s son hasn’t stopped looking to harm him and issuing threats, despite people continuing to hide him.

He also stated that his home remains under siege, several of his supporters and leaders have been detained, while others were allegedly murdered, all for the “crime” of challenging President Museveni’s leadership.

“Museveni’s criminal son is still looking for me and issuing threats to harm me. Thankfully, our people are still keeping me safe. My wife is still recovering from the trauma of an overnight raid and assault. Thousands of our people have been violently arrested and detained. My home is still surrounded by the military. Several of our supporters have been murdered in cold blood.” Kyagulanyi said.

In a Monday series of posts, Muhoozi stated via his official handle @mkainerugaba that he ordered his soldiers to bring Kyagulanyi dead or alive. He also denied Kyagulanyi’s wife’s assault claims, saying his soldiers don’t beat women. “My soldiers did not beat up Barbie…Kabobi’s wife,” Muhoozi posted. “First of all, we do not beat up women. They are not worth our time. We are looking for her cowardly husband not her.”

Over the weekend, Minister of Information and ICT, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who is also the Government Spokesperson, said there’s no need to hunt for Kyagulanyi, stating he’s free to return home and follow the law and order.

“There’s no need for him to be in hiding for nobody wants him,” Baryomunsi said. “He’s not being pursued by the police or the army. I’m speaking as the government of Uganda. He’s free to come from wherever he’s hiding. He should return home, be calm, and observe law and order. He should stop the drama and theatrics, trying to create a story where there’s no story.”

In his speech after being declared president, Museveni said NUP leaders were planning to burn cities and polling stations where they lost, citing the Butambala incident as an example, where incumbent MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi was accused of orchestrating violence and was subsequently arrested last week. “What these people were planning, is what Kivumbi did in Butambala, they were trying to do it in the whole areas.

“Of course I knew the plan, that where they don’t win they cut people,” Museveni said. “But people they wanted to use in NUP refused and came and told me and we defused them,” Museveni stated. He added:” “But they are working with some homosexuals and other foreigners, so when I met Bishop Jumba some days ago, when we arrested a priest in Masaka because he was involved with Kyagulanyi. And they wanted me to release him, but I told them that he can be released only if he promised to never do it again,” he added.

On Friday, Muwanga Kivumbi was remanded to Kitalya Maximum Prison by the Butambala Magistrate court on terrorism charges. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of other NUP leaders, including Dr. Lina Zedriga, NUP Vice President for Northern Uganda, and Jolly Jacklyn Tukamushaba, Western Uganda, remain disputable.

URN