Kyaddala ne KCB campaign concludes with grand prize-giving

The Sunset of Kyaddala becomes the launchpad for KCB Kikapu festive rewards campaign.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda has today officially concluded its highly successful Kyaddala ne KCB savings campaign and ushered in its exciting festive promotion, KCB Kikapu. Together, these initiatives mark distinct seasons in the customer journey: one strengthening disciplined saving, and the next inspiring smart, seamless spending through the bank’s digital channels.

The Kyaddala ne KCB campaign, which ran from July to November 2025, was designed to cultivate Uganda’s saving culture by encouraging regular deposits and nurturing disciplined financial habits. Over the five-month period, thousands of customers participated, demonstrating that with the right motivation and support, intentional and consistent saving is both possible and transformative.

The campaign culminated in a grand awards ceremony where several savers were celebrated with life-changing prizes. Among these were cows symbolising sustainable income, prime plots of land secured through a partnership with Bakaima Real Estate Agents, electric bikes to support affordable and eco-friendly mobility, and several other milestone rewards. These prizes reinforce KCB Bank’s commitment to going beyond banking by empowering customers to build long-term wealth and enhance their financial resilience.

Building on this momentum, KCB Bank Uganda has now launched KCB Kikapu, a festive season promotion aimed at driving the active use of the bank’s digital channels. The campaign encourages customers to transact through POS, KCB Pay, KCB Mobi, iBank, SchoolPay and PegPay as they go about their day-to-day financial activities.

Guided by the festive message “Spend this festive season with KCB and stand a chance to win big,” KCB Kikapu positions digital banking as the smart, secure and rewarding choice for customers. They will stand opportunities to win through everyday digital transactions, including shopping, paying bills, sending money, settling school fees and making lifestyle purchases.

Speaking during the campaign transition, Miranda Bageine Musoke, Head of Retail Banking at KCB Bank Uganda, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to championing a cashless economy while delivering unmatched value to customers.

“This shift from Kyaddala ne KCB to KCB Kikapu reflects our deliberate focus on promoting everyday digital banking. We want our customers to enjoy the convenience of our platforms while being rewarded for choosing smart, secure and efficient payment methods,” she said.

Beyond customer rewards, KCB Kikapu will engage merchants, schools and service providers nationwide to deepen digital payment acceptance and strengthen financial inclusion within communities.

The festive promotion will run throughout the holiday season into the new year. KCB Bank Uganda invites all customers to participate, transact digitally and enjoy a rewarding festive experience. As the bank closes a chapter of disciplined saving through Kyaddala ne KCB, it now opens a new season of smart spending, digital convenience and festive rewards through KCB Kikapu.