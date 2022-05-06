Kween flood victims cry out for relief aid

Kween, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The delay by the government to deliver relief assistance to the families affected by floods in Ngenge and Sundet sub counties in Kween district is causing starvation.

Last week on Saturday, over 800 families were displaced by heavy rains that caused flash floods. The floods swept away houses and destroyed over 1,000 acres of maize and beans and also killed many animals in the two sub-counties.

Ladia Chelangat, one of the affected people said since her house was destroyed by floods, she has been sleeping with a friend which she says is a challenge due to lack of space.

“Although our friend received us but we are becoming a burden to them, because I have five children, and they also have five children, we share one house which is hard, “she said.

Chelangat says that feeding is also challenging adding that the amount of food they eat in the friend’s home is inadequate.

Moses Chesol, another affected person questioned why the government has delayed helping them despite sending many officers to make assessments in the area.

“We don’t have sleeping materials, how I wish we could at least receive only tarpaulins for sleeping,” he said.

Wilberforce Tukei, the Resident District Commissioner Kween said he has informed the Office of the Prime Minister about the plight of the flood victims and has promised to deliver the relief assistance.

Albina Awor, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kween said they were still compiling the list of the affected persons and appealed to the victims to be patient.

Esther Anyakun, the State Minister for Disaster Preparedness said that her office was waiting for the formal list so that they can act.

“I know about the disaster there, but am yet to receive the formal list from the district team so that we can act on that report,” She said.

*****

URN