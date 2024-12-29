Kwania parents to face shs100,000 fine over chronic absenteeism of learners

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Inomo Town Council, Kwania District, have resolved to impose a fine of 100,000 Shillings on parents who keep their children at home as schools reopen on February 2, 2025.

The decision was made following a report from the General Purpose Committee, presented by Tom Okello, the councilor representing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), at a recent council meeting. The report highlighted concerns over chronic absenteeism in government-aided primary schools.

According to the report, 380 learners at Amambale Primary School were absent for an extended period in Term 1 of 2024, out of the 800 who registered for studies. At Inomo Primary School, 80 learners dropped out of school, out of the 1,320 who were registered in 2024, with absences spanning from primary one to seven.

The report revealed that many learners, especially in government-aided primary schools, miss school regularly. Some students return to school two to three weeks after holidays, while others stay home to help with domestic work, leading to significant academic setbacks.

The committee, led by Moses Yine, the councilor representing the Elderly, recommended that a fine of 100,000 Shillings be imposed on parents found keeping children at home. Additionally, a task force, including the GISO, Town Agents, LCI Chairpersons, and their Defense Secretaries, will be formed to enforce the bylaw once it is approved by the council.

After lengthy discussions, Opio David Glory, the Inomo Town Council Speaker, approved the bylaw as a working document for the local government. He directed the Taskforce to collaborate with the police for the effective implementation of the new regulation.

Norbert Okao, the headteacher of Inomo Primary School, confirmed that nearly 80 learners had dropped out of school due to persistent absenteeism. He partly blamed the high absenteeism rate on the poor attitude and mindset of some parents toward education.

Walter Ocen, the LCIII Chairman of Inomo Town Council, encouraged parents to send all children back to school when schools reopen in February 2025, in an effort to reduce the rising cases of crime in the area. Ocen also urged other local leaders to adopt similar bylaws to tackle absenteeism in schools.

Susan Akello, a parent at Amambale Primary School, welcomed the bylaw. She noted that some parents had neglected their children, contributing to their absences from school. Akello believes that the bylaw will also compel fathers to take responsibility for their children, rather than leaving them solely to mothers. Andrew Omuno, Kwania District Education Officer, attributed the irregular school attendance and dropouts to poor tracking systems by school administrators. He stated that the government has introduced a new tracking system called “TELLER” to address irregular attendance among both students and teachers.

Although the teacher-pupil ratio in Kwania schools improved from 1:72 to 1:55 in the 2024/2025 financial year, the completion rate remains low at 6.1 percent. This means that in a class of 100 learners, only 6 students complete the recommended seven years of primary education, according to records from the Kwania District Planning Department.

