KMP commanders to plan Christmas security

Police Operations Director Summons KMP Commanders Over Christmas Security

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Operations of the Uganda Police Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP Frank Mwesigwa, has summoned an ad-hoc meeting with all Kampala metropolitan police commanders to plan for Christmas festivities.

Mwesigwa summoned the commanders from Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) to Officers in charge of Stations (OCs) to discuss the rampant insecurity incidents that are happening in Kampala metropolitan areas that include Kampala City, Wakiso, Mukono and parts of Mpigi district.

KMP has three RPCs, 21 Division Police Commanders (DPCs) and over 30 OCs. The meeting has come at a time when many parts of Kampala have experienced a surge in machete attacks and break-ins since the start of this month.

Gerald Muwaasi, one of the leaders in Goma Division, Mukono Municipality, last weekend mobilized locals to meet security commanders after residents of Kagala, Nakagere, Bukerere, Lulemu and Namwezi were attacked by thugs and some were left dead.

Muwaasi has since mobilized the locals to contribute at least 10,000 shillings each house so that they hire private security for night patrols. So far, more than 70 houses have responded to the call. This is because many people have been attacked and their property taken by thugs.

Two days ago, 116 suspects were arrested in police operations in various parts of KMP. For instance, 19 suspects were arrested in areas of Kitintale, Portbell, Luzira, Kifuufu and Gulf areas. Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said other operations were conducted in Kira Division leading to the arrest of 30 suspects.

“In Mukono, 47 suspects were arrested for possession of marijuana and other crimes while at Central Police Station, Kampala 20 suspects were arrested for engaging in various criminal activities. The operations were successful, with exhibits recovered and suspects charged and detained pending prosecution,” Onyango said.

Onyango said the police aim to maintain public safety and order, especially during the upcoming Christmas festival. By press time it was not clear what measures Mwesigwa and KMP commanders have decided to take to ensure a peaceful festive period.