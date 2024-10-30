KKids Foundation, Bafrika Creations and Eco-Warriors win top prizes in Ecobank Challenge

Ecobank Uganda Honors Community Heroes Through the #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge in Celebration of Service Month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda has announced the three winning organizations in their newly launched #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge in Celebration of Service Month.

Karothk Kids Foundation, Bafrika Creations and Eco-Warriors Uganda take home a total cash prize of sh2 million, each selected for their exceptional contributions to society.

The #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge, an initiative designed to recognize and reward outstanding individuals and organizations who are making a meaningful difference in their communities. This challenge invited Ugandans nationwide to nominate and vote for inspiring local heroes who selflessly dedicate their time and resources to positively impact lives.

Kkids Foundation is a grassroots initiative dedicated to improving the welfare of vulnerable children by providing essential supplies, educational materials, and emotional support to empower the next generation. Bafrika Creations is a social enterprise focused on addressing social issues through art and creativity; the organization organizes community workshops, advocates for sustainable practices, and provides a platform for local artists. Eco-Warriors Uganda is dedicated to supplying safe menstrual products to girls in need while promoting sustainable, eco-friendly practices within local communities.

The #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge garnered an enthusiastic response, with over 1 million people reached online and more than 500 nominations received. Participants shared powerful stories and images showcasing the impactful work of these heroes. Each entry underwent a careful vetting process to verify authenticity, integrity, and community impact.

“Receiving this support from Ecobank Uganda is such a tremendous boost for us,” said Mercy Masika, founder of Karothk Kids Foundation. “This prize will enable us to reach even more vulnerable children with the supplies and care they desperately need and eventually school fees.”

The sentiment was echoed by Tony Okello from Bafrika Creations, who expressed, “We are incredibly grateful to Ecobank Uganda for this recognition. It fuels our drive to continue using art to address important social issues and to uplift our community.”

Eco-Warriors Uganda also shared heartfelt gratitude, “This award is more than just money—it’s a symbol of the change we can achieve together. Ecobank Uganda has given us a platform to spread awareness about eco-friendly menstrual products, and it’s empowering to know that we’re not alone in this journey.”

“We are immensely proud to celebrate the selfless work of these remarkable individuals and organizations,” said Ecobank Uganda’s Managing Director, Grace Muliisa. “Their efforts embody the spirit of Service Month, showing how much one person or group can do to uplift and support their communities. Through initiatives like the #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge, we are honored to amplify their stories and inspire others to do the same.”

Ecobank Uganda’s commitment to community service is at the heart of this initiative, aligning with the bank’s broader mission to champion positive change across Uganda. “Our goal with the #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge is to celebrate the real-life heroes among us, and we look forward to continuing this campaign for years to come,” added the Managing Director.

The #EcobankUGExtramile Challenge has become a powerful platform, reinforcing Ecobank Uganda’s dedication to recognizing community champions who go above and beyond for the betterment of society. This celebration of community heroes exemplifies Ecobank’s ongoing support for initiatives that strengthen and uplift communities across Uganda.