Kivejinja an icon of NRM ideology -Rugunda

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has described fallen second deputy, Ali Kirunda Kivejinja as a true icon of the National Resistance Movement -NRM ideology of service delivery, peace, unity and tolerance.

Kvejinja aged 85 years succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday evening.

Speaking to mourners during the funeral ceremony of Kivejinja held at Bubinga primary school in Buyanga sub county in Bugweri district on Sunday, Rugunda said that Kivejinja labored to remind officials within the NRM government circles on their need to follow the party’s principles of ensuring quality service delivery for all citizens.

Rugunda says that Kivejinja openly spoke the truth to centers of power and endeavored to unite all warring parties so as to foster smooth working operations within government institutions.

He says that Kivejinja has been a great adviser at the prime minsters’ office and his will to work with others and wisdom contributed to the proper execution of several government projects.

Rugunda further said that Kivejinja who was based Nairobi during the 1980 National NRA bush war launched the resistance news paper which was used to sensitize elite and the international community on the relevance of changing political leadership in Uganda.

The deceased’s wife, Deborah Kirunda hailed her husband for trying to prevent himself from contracting covid-19 by ensuring that all his family members and colleagues at work observed the ministry of health standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile the Mufti of Uganda, Shaban Mubajje has tasked Dr Rugunda to ensure that more Muslims are incorporated in the different government agencies.

Kivejinja was given a 24 gun salute in honor of his faithful service and laid to rest in his ancestral home in Buwabe village, Ibulanku sub county, Bugweri district.

URN