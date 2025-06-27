Kitimbo in spotlight as Stanbic Quarterly Mug takes center stage at Kitante

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Youthful golfer Rino Kitimbo will be seeking to stretch his lead in the Order of Merit (OOM) race when he plays the Stanbic Quarterly Mug this Saturday at the Uganda Golf Club.

“I am looking forward to a great weekend round of golf and hoping to stretch my lead in the OOM race,” Kitimbo stated. Kitimbo, is the young brother of the late Pro-golfer Brian Toolit, who recently passed on due to Cancer.

He leads the race to Order of Merit (OOM) with 31 points after 5 rounds of golf. He is followed by Alexander Drey with 17 points while Brian Manyindo lies third with 16.

The winners of the Order of Merit will play at Sigona Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya who have a partnership with Uganda Golf Club.

The ladies race is tight, with Harriet Kitaka and UGC lady captain Gloria Mbaguta tied with 20 points apiece, while Jenina Nasimolo, is third with 15 points.

The Monthly Mug at the par 72, Kitante course is bankrolled by Stanbic Bank and co-sponsored by FlyDubai, Fitness Gym and Spa, Spot Clean Cleaners, Nina Interiors, Aquafina, and Finaltus.