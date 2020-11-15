Kitgum, Lamwo NRM supporters task Museveni on unfulfilled pledges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM party supporters in Lamwo and Kitgum districts have asked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to consider fulfilling his past pledges to the sub region.

This is part of the demands in the memorandum endorsed by NRM chairpersons from various districts in the region for delivery to the president ahead of his visit to Kitgum and Lamwo district due on Tuesday this week.

The Lamwo district NRM party chairperson, Mark Okeny says they are worried that the delayed fulfillment of the pledges made by the president while traversing Acholi sub-re­gion during the 2016 general elections is likely to affect their campaigns. The unfulfilled campaign pledges in Lamwo district include a donation of Shillings 50 million to Boda boda motorcyclists, Shillings 50 million to support the Lamwo scholarship scheme and promises of revamping Agoro Irrigation scheme.

Okeny says the party supporters have requested the president to ensure that government establishes a commercial college in the district. He also says the party supporters are concerned over the president’s pledges of upgrading the roads linking Kitgum through Palabek to Atiak, Kitgum through Padibe to Ngomoromo and Madi Opei town council to Agoro sub county.

Geoffrey Oguti, the branch chairperson in the office of the National NRM party chairperson says while gracing Tarehe Sita celebrations in Kitgum in 2018, President Museveni promised to offer 50 million Shillings to Boda boda motorcyclists but the promise is yet to be fulfilled.

Oguti also says the NRM supporters want the president to prevail over the unreliable power supply that is frustrating small scale producers, support veterans and clear the compensation of war debt claimants.

In Kitgum Municipality, the President promised to contribute funding towards the completion of the ongoing construction of St. Janani Luwum Church of Uganda and Christ the King Catholic church, but this promise has partially been settled as the two received 100 pieces of iron sheets.

The Kitgum Municipality mayor Walter Livingston Tooroma reveals that in 2019, President Museveni pledged to procure a garbage truck to help the municipal council ensure appropriate solid waste management but the promise is yet to be de­livered.

Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, James Nabinson Kidega says some of the pledges have been fulfilled adding that the remaining pledges will be fulfilled soon. He cites infrastructure development particularly the road upgrade from Olwiyo through Gulu, Acholi bur to Musingo that has diligently been accomplished and other economic empowerment initiatives Emyooga.

URN