Kitgum district registers surge in number of girls indulging in drug abuse

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of underage girls indulging in illicit drugs in Kitgum is twice the number of boys. Statistics from Kitgum district probation and social welfare department show that at least 49 girls were locked up from January to June 2022 for a number of crimes compared to 17 boys.

Michael Ogweng, the Senior Kitgum District Probation and Social Welfare Officer reveals that most of the girls underage were arrested for theft, smoking marijuana, and drinking alcohol.

Ogweng attributed the high cases of crime among girls to increased cases of domestic violence and alcoholism among the parents. He explains that many families due to the hard economic times are unhappy, and parents have little time to counsel and guide their children, which forces them to join bad groups.

Ogweng said the girls have been taken to the remand home in Gulu so that they are counseled and denied access to alcohol, drugs, and bad peers.

Christopher Obol Arwai, the LCV chairperson of Kitgum district acknowledgess that domestic violence is very rampant in the district, which affects girls and women more.

Arwai called up legal aid service providers to consider giving more legal aid services, including offering mobile legal aid services.

