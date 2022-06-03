Kitagwenda district officials interdicted for abuse of office

Kitagwenda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Kitagwenda district local government officials are facing interdiction for abuse of office. They are Didas Nuwamanya, the town clerk of Kitagwenda town council, and Paul Mutalya, the secretary to the District Service Commission while the District Engineer, Andrew Baguma is awaiting trial.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, the Kitagwenda Chief Administrative Officer Richard Ssebandeke, said that when he assumed office, he found so many issues affecting service delivery in Kitagwenda town council and decided to carry out a special audit, which unearthed financial mismanagement.

He explained that he interdicted the District Service Commission secretary Paul Mutalya following allegations that he was extorting money from job applicants.

Mutalya was arrested in February for allegedly seeking a bribe of Shillings 3 million from one Milton Ayebazibwe to fast track his application.

He also revealed that since he assumed office, he has not received evidence implicating the engineer, Andrew Baguma adding that he acted after getting a report from the State House Anti Corruption Unit that clearly elaborates the charges against him.

Apparently, Andrew Baguma is accused of mismanaging Shillings 200 million meant for rehabilitating Kikazi 1km circular tarmac road and is under investigation by the auditor general and State House Anti Corruption Unit.

